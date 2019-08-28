Superstar singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has taken to his Twitter handle to disclose his kind of feelings each time he witnesses a new day.

According to the singer, he wakes up every morning feeling like a legend.

He tweeted “wake up every morning a legend.”

Just recently, the Starboy Records boss broke a record of becoming the first African artiste to hit eight million monthly streams on Spotify.

Spotify is an online music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of total songs streamed.

This win follows Wizkid’s recent collaboration with DJ Spinall and Tiwa Savage on “Dis Love.”