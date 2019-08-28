Wave-making Afrobeat singer Burna Boy has disclosed his intentions to cross over to American music industry, Concise News understands.

Speaking during an interview with The Fader, Burna boy revealed that he would cross over in the opposite way.

The award-winning singer said his goal is to cross foreign singers over to African music.

He said ”Yeah, I care about crossing over, but like in the opposite way. It’s like I want to come here (US) and cross you over to where I am (Africa). Because where i am is the actual home or the beginning”.

Asked whether African music is accomplishing giant strides abroad, Burna Boy said, ”It’s being accomplished because now everyone I come across is proud to be African”

Speaking on misconception about the country, he said: ”Nigeria is being misunderstood by insiders. I can guarantee you that at least 90% of my age group considered the youth had no clue about the real origins of Nigeria.”

”There’s so much truth that need to be known. The only thing that can save the youth is knowledge and financial independence”.

Since the beginning of the year, the singer has not seized to impress his fans and has in no doubt carved a niche for himself in the showbiz industry.