President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Wednesday said that discussions were ongoing to tackle the issue of xenophobia and killing of Nigerians in his country.

The South African President said this after a bilateral meeting with President Muhammad Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing TICAD 7 in Yokohama Japan.

Ramaphosa says he feels sad about the development especially with the long-standing relationship between South Africa and Nigeria.

He said he had a fruitful meeting with President Buhari and hopes that positive outcomes will follow as soon as possible.

Concise News understands that a 46-year-old Nigerian businessman, Pius Ezekwem, was allegedly killed in South Africa’s eastern cape province, by a group of eight policemen who interrogated him at his home at the weekend.

The deceased, who ran a chain of bed and breakfast guest houses, was picked up at a Nigerian eatery and was forcefully taken to his home for a search and interrogation.

It was learned that an argument between Pius and the South African police officers degenerated so fast that a gunshot was fired, leading to Pius’ death.

Pius was married to a South African who was present at the scene of the incident.

He reportedly asked the policemen to kill him in his house as he would not follow them to where they wanted to take him to. Sadly, the policemen allegedly killed him in the presence of his family.

All phones were seized except that of Pius’ sister-in-law who recorded his altercation with the police.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Godwin Adama, said a formal report has been launched to the South African police on the incident.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also met with his counterpart from Benin Republic Patrice Talon.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the closure of the Benin- Nigeria border which Talon says is causing hardship for his country.

President Buhari promised to convene a meeting to review the situation.