Flying Eagles winger Success Makanjuola is set to join Spanish La Liga side Leganes from Water FC of Abuja, Concise News understands.

This news medium understands that talks are ongoing between the two sides for the player who featured for Nigeria at the Poland U-20 World Cup revelation,

If he completes the move, he will team up with compatriots Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo at the La Liga club.

Makanjuola is with the flying Eagles side at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat Morocco.

Coach of the team Paul Aigbogun is confident his players can help him secure the gold medal at the Games.

”I have absolute confidence in my boys especially Makanjuola and Emeka Chinoso who scored the equalizer against the host that gave us semi-final ticket,” he told Brila FM.

“I have actually trust in other lads in the team as well.”

Falcons Gunning For Gold

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are determined to earn an away win over Algeria today In the race to the women’s football tournament of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Concise News gathered that Coach Thomas Dennerby and squad arrived in Algiers on Monday after travelling through Turkey, and had training sessions on Sunday evening and on Monday as they hope to win emphatically to make things easy for them when they host the North African country in the second leg in Lagos.

However, Dennerby will be without his key actors, principally the Europe–based legion who are involved in club duties as well as first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also with the U20 squad at the 12th African Games in Morocco.

Yet, there is quiet confidence in the squad that victory is the target and the Super Falcons will borrow a leaf from the Falconets, who hammered their Algerian counterparts 3-0 in Morocco on Monday to qualify for the gold medal match of the ongoing African Games.

Veteran midfielder Osarenoma Igbonivia said yesterday: “We have not been to the Olympics for several years now, and we are not happy about that. We will put up our best effort on Wednesday in order to make the second leg a formality.”