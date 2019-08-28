Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has said that he spoke with Neymar about a potential return to Camp Nou.

Neymar is desperate to force a move away from Paris Saint-Germain before the European transfer window closes next week.

And Barca are keen to tie up the transfer and have sent officials to the French capital in order to try and complete the deal before September 2.

Asked about Neymar, Pique told the Daily Express: “We have spoken yeah. But obviously, it is a private conversation.

“I don’t know. It is pretty difficult to know. I know that the club are working very hard to get him. It is not easy, he is not a player of Barcelona right now.

“I can just say let’s see what happens in the next week. Let’s see if he comes back.”

The two European giants seem to have set the price for the Brazilian at €170million.

According to ESPN, the details about payments are holding up the deal as the French Champions want the entire amount to be paid upfront.

Meanwhile, Barca are exploring different ways to cover the fee, following a busy summer in which they brought in Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Neto and Junior Firpo for a combined €239million.

During a meeting between the two sides on Tuesday, Barcelona offered to pay €40million in 2019, with additional payments of €65million to be made in 2020 and 2021.

But the Ligue 1 side rejected that proposal and insisted that they want the entire fee paid up front.