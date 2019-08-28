Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Manchester United star, Alexis Sanchez on loan transfer, Concise News reports.

According to the UK Mirror. there will not be an option for the Serie A club to buy Sanchez as part of the deal, which will last 10 months.

The Chilean has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Arsenal, as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018.

He has scored just five times for the Red Devils and has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has not included Sanchez in any of United’s first three Premier League fixtures of this season.

Sanchez joins former United teammate Romelu Lukaku at Inter, who are coached by ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.