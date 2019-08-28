Transfer News: Barcelona, PSG Finally Agree Fee For Neymar

The tussle for Neymar’s signing continues as Barcelona and PSG seem to have set the price for the Brazilian star at €170million, Concise News reports.

According to ESPN, the details about payments are holding up the deal as the French Champion want the entire amount to be paid upfront.

However, Barca are exploring different ways to cover the fee, following a busy summer in which they brought in Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Neto and Junior Firpo for a combined €239million.

During a meeting between the two sides on Tuesday, Barcelona offered to pay €40million in 2019, with additional payments of €65million to be made in 2020 and 2021.

But the Ligue 1 side rejected that proposal and insisted that they want the entire fee paid up front.

The Spanish champions are now looking to include Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in the deal.

A source close to negotiations claimed that the next 48 hours will be decisive for the negotiations.

Barcelona technical secretary, Javier Bordas, said after the meetings that the club “felt closer to a deal than in days past.”