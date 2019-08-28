Transfer: Former United Striker Ibrahimovic Speaks On Returning To Club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he could make a return to the Premier League and Manchester United, Concise News understands.

The striker left United 17 months ago for Los Angeles and scored a brace, weekend, to take his goal haul to 46 goals in 49 games.

During his stint at Old Trafford, the Swede’s 28-goal haul helped them land the Europa League and the EFL Cup.

A knee ligament damage ended his stay in England but he is still keen on a return to the club should they need him.

“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United need me, I’m here,” he said recently.

“But Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry.

“Nah, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend and feels his former club were not lucky.

“I look, I look, I look,” he noted. “I saw the last game and I think they were unlucky. If they score the penalty, it’s a different game but a game in England is not finished until its finished.

“Anything can happen, especially in the last minutes where everything is in the heat of the moment.”

Sanchez Deal Sanctioned

In another development, Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Manchester United star, Alexis Sanchez on loan transfer, Concise News reports.

According to the UK Mirror. there will not be an option for the Serie A club to buy Sanchez as part of the deal, which will last 10 months.

The Chilean has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Arsenal, as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018.

He has scored just five times for the Red Devils and has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has not included Sanchez in any of United’s first three Premier League fixtures of this season.

Sanchez joins former United teammate Romelu Lukaku at Inter, who are coached by ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.