Nigeria’s Super Falcons are determined to earn an away win over Algeria today In the race to the women’s football tournament of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Concise News gathered that Coach Thomas Dennerby and squad arrived in Algiers on Monday after travelling through Turkey, and had training sessions on Sunday evening and on Monday as they hope to win emphatically to make things easy for them when they host the North African country in the second leg in Lagos.

However, Dennerby will be without his key actors, principally the Europe–based legion who are involved in club duties as well as first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also with the U20 squad at the 12th African Games in Morocco.

Yet, there is quiet confidence in the squad that victory is the target and the Super Falcons will borrow a leaf from the Falconets, who hammered their Algerian counterparts 3-0 in Morocco on Monday to qualify for the gold medal match of the ongoing African Games.

Veteran midfielder Osarenoma Igbonivia said yesterday: “We have not been to the Olympics for several years now, and we are not happy about that. We will put up our best effort on Wednesday in order to make the second leg a formality.”

The Super Falcons last played at the women’s football tournament of the Olympics in China 11 years ago. They were bumped by Cameroun in the African qualifying series for the London 2012 games and then lost to Equatorial Guinea in the race to Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Algeria Football Federation has scheduled the match for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), to kick off at 7.00 p.m. Algeria time (same time as in Nigeria).

Malian Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty. The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as referee assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the match commissioner.

The players in the Super Falcons squad are goalkeepers Christy Ohiaeriaku and Tochukwu Oluehi; defenders Ugochi Emenayo, Glory Ogbonna, Margaret Etim,Maryam Ibrahim, Abidemi Ibe, Blessing Edoho and Ihuoma Onyebuchi.

The midfielders in the team are Osarenoma Igbinovia, Amarachi Okoronkwo, Regina Otu and Cecilia Nku, while the strikers are Alice Ogebe, Lola Philips, Adejoke Ejalonibu, Joy Eke and Rafiat Sule.