The operators of Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Primero Transport Service Limited on Wednesday absolved its driver who died in Dangote’s truck accident on Tuesday of any blame.

Concise News understands that the Managing Director of the firm, Fola Tinubu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was nothing the BRT driver could have done to avert the accident.

Three people were killed when a Dangote truck rammed into a BRT bus at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The cement-laden truck allegedly had a brake failure and skidded into the BRT lane, crushing an oncoming BRT bus with registration number LSR228XS.

Tinubu while nearly crying said: “The Dangote bus jumped up the caveat into the BRT lane and hit our bus headlong.

”There was nothing the bus driver could have done.

“Unfortunately, we lost the bus driver, one other staff of ours and a lady passenger.

“We are believing that all the injured will fully recover. The medical people are doing their best, for now, we have to keep praying for them,” he said.

Tinubu urged Lagos residents not to relent in prayers for the injured, assuring that the medical personnel was also not relenting to save their lives.

Concise News had earlier reported that One person has been confirmed dead and many seriously injured as a fully-loaded Dangote truck collided with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos on Tuesday morning.

The news medium understands that the Dangote truck reportedly skidded off the main carriageway to clash into the bus on the special BRT lane, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The accident happened in Majidun Awori along Ikorodu road.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed this in a statement, said all the occupants of the bus sustained injuries and that an investigation would be conducted on the incident.

“On getting to the scene of the incident, a Dangote truck fully loaded with cement had a brake failure and had a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with registration number LSR-228XS conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers, he said.

“All passengers on board suffered various degrees of injuries with one female passenger losing her life and the driver suffered severe life-threatening injuries with his leg totally decapitated. The combined efforts of the Agency’s Assets/Medical Unit are on ground working alongside LNSC, Nigeria Police, FRSC and LASTMA to ease vehicular movement and ensure a swift recovery of the accident truck. Recovery operation ongoing.’’

Earlier, LASTMA tweeted about the incident on its official handle.