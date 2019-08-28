The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has approved two sites for the building of Liquefied Petrol and Gas (LPG) plants in Jalingo, Concise News reports.

Jeremiah Mashat, the Operational Controller of DPR, Jalingo Field Office, disclosed this on Wednesday during routine compliance surveillance operation.

Mashat said that the office had forwarded the approval to the North-East Zonal Office in Maiduguri for the issuance of operational licence to the operators.

He said that the plants would complement the only existing gas plant in Taraba which, he said, was insufficient to cope with growing demand for cooking gas in the state.

The controller said that with the additional plants, non-licensed cooking gas retailers would soon quit the market as they would be appropriately sanctioned by the DPR.

He said that the department had invited stakeholders in the state to sensitise them to the need to operate in line with global best practices.

Mashat added that henceforth, the DPR would ensure strict adherence to rules and regulations to make the commodity safe for users.

According to him, the department has directed all financial institutions and individuals with storages to obtain permit.

He added that such plants would be inspected to ascertain their environmental safety.

DPR intensifies surveillance on fuel stations in Sokoto, Kebbi states

In related news, the DPR has commenced surveillance to ensure that fuel station operators complied with standards and regulations towards ensuring that consumers get their money’s worth.

DPR Operations Controller in charge of Sokoto Field Office, Mr Muhammad Makera, told NAN, in Sokoto on Wednesday, that the department had intensified routine inspections in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Makera said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that stations operated with valid license, complied with safety regulations, including proper fuel dispensing in accordance with government stipulated control.

He said that during a routine inspection he led on Tuesday, some fuel dispensing machines were discovered to be short changing customers by selling above the stipulated prices displayed in the stations.

He said out of 11 fuel stations visited, three were sealed in Sokoto for under dispensing of premium motor spirit (PMS) and operating without safety compliance.

“Three stations were sanctioned for irregular or under dispensing of petroleum products below the displayed rates.

“The department conducts inspections at filling stations for proper operations with valid license; and adherence to safety rules,’’ Makera said.

Makera added that the exercise would continue across the states and called on consumers to report any suspicious sharp practice by any fuel station to the department for necessary sanctions to protect consumers’ interest.

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from such sharp practices, saying severe weight of the law awaited offenders.

The Officer explained that for each sealed fuel dispensing machine, the station would pay N100, 000 as fine before it would be allowed to continue operations.

Makera expressed dismay that most of the stations feigned ignorance of the Department’s regulations.

The Official said though most fuel stations were previously sanctioned for selling above the control price and diversion of products; the current trend of short changing customers was unacceptable.

While advising the public against panic buying, he said DPR’s surveillance teams were working assiduously to ensure adequate availability of fuel at regulated price of between N140 and N145 per litre.

Makera also advised the public to refrain from use of mobile phones and smoking cigarettes around filling stations for safety reasons.