Stefflon Don Creates Confusion With Emoji

Singer and rapper Stefflon Don has caused a stir online after she posted two emojis, that suggests that all may not be quite well, as being speculated.

Concise News understands that the emojis have brought about more confusion about the state of affairs between her and Nigerian boyfriend, Burna Boy, by posting

On Monday social media was rocked following reports that the relations between her and Burna Boy had hit the rocks.

The vivacious singer debunked the story saying the two lovers are still hanging together. She also dismissed some videos that talebearers had used to suggest a split had happened.

She posted a message on her Insta story to say everything is well, attaching also a photo of a video call between her and Burna Boy.

However, to confound observers, she posted on Tuesday night a ravishing photo of hers on her Instagram page, attaching two emojis: a black heart and two crossed swords: ⚔️🖤

Searching for an interpretation, the Crossed Swords emoji is meant to represent an insignia or a noble house or to represent going into war while black heart emoji is the perfect emoji for a rainy day when you are sitting inside, listening to My Chemical Romance or Dashboard Confessional, and feeling angst-y and misunderstood.