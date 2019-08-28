South African Parliament Seeks Removal Of Anti-Graft Ombudsman

South Africa’s Parliament’s Justice Committee has asked the National Assembly to urgently draft rules for the removal of the Public Protector, an anti-graft ombudsman.

Concise News reports that Committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee unanimously agreed to refer the matter to Parliament’s Rules Committee to draft rules which will serve as a guideline for the removal of the Public Protector.

Magwanishe said the request came amid growing calls from civil society organisations and political parties to remove current Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

She added that Mkhwebane can only be removed by parliament, adding that the Parliament currently does not have rules in place to deal with the matter.

According to her, there have been several damning court findings against Mkhwebane which have questioned her credibility and understanding of the law.

Earlier in August 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that Mkhwebane had acted in bad faith when investigating an apartheid-era bank bailout in 2017.

The court had earlier said that Mkhwebane’s entire model of investigation was flawed and she was not honest about her engagements during the investigation.

Also, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the decision to refer the removal of the Public Protector to Parliament’s Rules Committee for the drafting of rules governing the process.

The party voiced hope that Parliament is approaching the matter with the care and attention it deserves.

“The DA strongly believes that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not a fit and proper person to occupy the office of the Public Protector.

“There are moreover numerous further instances in which the Public Protector has acted improperly, which should not fall by the wayside.’’

Picketing on South African companies in Nigeria will not stop xenophobic attacks – activist

In related news, a human rights activist, Alexander Orji, has urged Nigerians to stop picketing South African companies in Nigeria.

He said picketing would not stop the killing of Nigerians in South Africa, but worsen the rivalry among citizens of the two nations.

Orji, Director-General of Centre for Protection of Nigerians in Diaspora, made the appeal following threats of attack on South African businesses in Nigeria by the National Associations of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The association, had on August 8 in Yola, Adamawa State, picketed South African businesses, warning them to leave the country within seven days.

Also, the students association in Ogun State have picketed South African companies such as MTN, DSTV and Stanbic Bank.

Orji said that there was a lot of risk in picketing and this would not favour anyone, while violence had never settled any dispute, but ignited the fire.

He said that violence on South African companies could not be the right approach as it would not stop the killings, but rather add to the sufferings of Nigerians there who were mostly employees.

“Although Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa is very wrong and condemnable, the picketing approach is also very condemnable.

“Do not forget that their presence has brought solutions to many gap in goods and services where Nigerians are the employees, doing that will leave some youths jobless.

“Picketing of South African businesses may be tantamount to theft in the name of trying to destroy properties because while doing that miscreants and thugs can use the opportunity to cart away valuables and most times, lives are lost.

“Why most people believe in protest, whether peaceful or not, but I think the best way to resolve issues is peaceful means or roundtable dialogue.

“We need each other, which is why Nigerians leave their country for another, this is because we need something from them and they too do same,” Orji said.

He said a roundtable by the two countries would be the best approach to bring normalcy to the issue.

“We, therefore, urge the National Association of Nigerian Students not to adopt violence or take laws into their hands as these can be hijacked by unscrupulous elements and cause harm beyond repairs, especially to our people and land.

“Sometimes, chanting war songs does not make one victorious,” he said.