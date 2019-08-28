Robbers Attack Renowned Rapper

Mist, an award-winning British rapper has been shot by robbers at a luxury Algarve villa, Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal.

The robbers took away his passport, phones, and jewels, in the attack.

According to the Mail Online, the 27-year-old singer was robbed by men with an ‘Irish accent.’

Birmingham-born Mist, real name Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was driven to Faro Hospital in a white Mercedes by two friends, the report said.

They reported to police at the hospital that he was shot in the leg around 10 pm on Tuesday during a robbery committed by two or three men with an Irish accent inside the rented villa.

Hospital officials and police have yet to release information about the condition of the rapper, a Mobo award-winner whose February 2018-released second EP Diamond in the Dirt peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart.

Three songs from the EP also entered the UK Singles Chart.

Mist performed at the Afro Nation Festival in the Algarve resort of Praia da Roche at the start of the month. Many Nigerian singers, such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, D’Banj, Davido were also at the festival.