Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United because he was bored, according to his coach at the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez.

Concise News reported that Lukaku joined Antonio Conte’s men from United on transfer deadline day in August.

The former Everton man sealed a five-year deal for £73million with the Serie A giants.

While speaking about the player’s move, Martinez said the 26-year-old Belgium international left United because he was bored with life at the English Premier League team.

“Romelu needed a new challenge,” he told Daily Mirror. “Sometimes you get bored with a club.

“Working with Conte will please him and the project of Inter, who will chase the title, is interesting. I saw Lukaku laughs again and it made me happy.”

Lukaku scored a goal in his debut during Inter Milan’s 4-0 win over Lecce at San Siro on Monday.

The forward will be expected to lead the attacking line for Belgium for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland in September.

Sanchez’s Deal Sanctioned

Concise News, meanwhile, reported that Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Manchester United star, Alexis Sanchez on loan transfer.

According to the UK Mirror. there will not be an option for the Serie A club to buy Sanchez as part of the deal, which will last 10 months.

The Chilean has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Arsenal, as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018.

He has scored just five times for the Red Devils and has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has not included Sanchez in any of United’s first three Premier League fixtures of this season.