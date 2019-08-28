President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, over the death of his mother, Mama Janet Olukoya, aged 95.

Concise News reports that in a statement by President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari joined the General Overseer, his family members and all worshipers at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in mourning with the devout Christian and prayer warrior.

The president believed Mama Janet, who would be interred on August 29, loved God and lived according to His precepts which was clearly reflected in the way she raised her children.

He urged all family members to find solace in her devoutness and service to humanity.

The president prayed that Mama Janet’s soul would find rest in the Lord.

This online news medium understands that Mama Janet Olukoya died in her sleep in the wee hours of March 31. Her death is coming 25 years after she lost her husband.

The nonagenarian is said to be survived by the MFM founder and Funmilayo Olowoake, also a member of MFM, her grandchildren and many other family members.

DKO, as Kolawole Olukoya is fondly called, is a molecular geneticist and Pentecostal minister.

Olukoya was born in Ondo is father, a police officer, and his mother, a trader. He was enrolled at St Jude’s Primary school, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Olukoya attended Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos. In 1976 he was granted admission into the University of Lagos (Unilag). He graduated from Unilag in 1980 with a degree in microbiology.

He then proceeded on scholarship to the University of Reading, Reading, Berkshire, England for his Doctorate degree in molecular genetics.

Olukoya returned to Nigeria and worked as a geneticist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, publishing over 70 scientific papers.

Olukoya later established the Daniel & Fola Biotechnology Foundation, a registered NGO, to train Nigerian citizens in molecular biology and biotechnology.

He established Mountain of Fire and Miracles in 1989.

Olukoya is married to Shade Olukoya; they have a son named Elijah Toluwani. He is a keen football fan.