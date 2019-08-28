Paul Okoye of the defunct music duo, Psquare has expressed his dissatisfaction at the operations of the Nigerian police force, describing it as ‘disgraceful.’

Concise News understands that this is coming after the recent attack of a female student of Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure and a Nigerian Footballer by policemen.

The female student identified as Sheba Ogbu who was left with injuries by policemen, claimed she was maltreated because she refused to have sex with them.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state Police spokesperson Femi Joseph, said the student’s refusal to be searched led to getting injured after being slightly pushed by one of the policemen.

Reacting, Okoye took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to blast the policemen.

He wrote “while musician and sports men and young entrepreneurs are making the country proud all over the world, Nigerian police are busy disgracing us, bunch of illiterate fools”

In a subsequent post, Okoye wrote “Nigerian police are bunch of illiterates”

Recall that celebrities, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Seun Kuti, Yemi Alade among others, recently bemoaned the activities of the police.