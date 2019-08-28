Pastor Who Stabbed Mother To Death Arrested In Hideout

The Anambra State Police Command said they have arrested the man who stabbed the mother to death in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, the suspect; Nwabueze Anaka was arrested in his hideout at Onitsha.

Recall that the 30-year old suspect, of Umunakwa Oraifite allegedly stabbed his mother, one Grace Anaka, aged about 50 years to death and took to his heels.

Haruna said, “Following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha in collaboration with Oraifite Division have arrested the murder suspect today 28/8/2019 in his hideout at Onitsha.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include a travelling bag and a knife reasonably suspected to have been used in perpetrating the act.”

He said the case has been transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation.