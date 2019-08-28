Pastor Kills 50-year-old Mother In Anambra

A man who was identified as a pastor with Lord’s Chosen Church on Tuesday morning allegedly killed his mother, the Police in Anambra State have confirmed.

The man, identified as Pastor Nwabueze Anaka was said to have stabbed his mother to death at Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that the pastor escaped after the incident, leaving the corpse of his mother in the pool of her blood.

Confirming this on Tuesday evening, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra State police command, SP Haruna said men of the command rushed to the scene and took the body of Mrs Grace Anaka to hospital where she was certified dead before her body was deposited in a morgue.

Haruna in a press release said, “There was a report at Oraifite Division today 27/8/2019 at about 12:00 pm that same date at about 6: am, one Nwabueze Anaka ‘m’ aged about 30yrs of umunakwa Oraifite allegedly stabbed his mother one Grace Anaka ‘f’ aged about 50 years with a dagger and took to flight.

“Police detectives attached to the Division visited the scene, photographed and took the victim to the hospital where she was certified dead by the medical doctor after which corpse was deposited at the rest land morgue, Oraifite.”

Haruna said the circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be ascertained but said the complainants alleged that the suspect was having some mental challenges.

“Case is under investigation and effort is being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect in order to bring him to justice,” he added.