Osimhen Grabs Another Brace For Lille In Win Over Saint Etienne

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen grabbed his fourth goal of the season after he scored twice for Lille in a 3-0 home win over Saint Etienne to shoot to the top of the goal scorers’ chart in the French Ligue 1.

It is his second brace after scoring two goals on his debut on the opening day of the season against FC Nantes.

In the match on Wednesday night, the young striker came on in the 19th minute to hit target on 37 minutes, when he profited from a defensive slip inside the box to fire past the Saint Etienne goalkeeper.

He got his brace in the 75th minute, when he controlled a cross from the right inside the goal area before he turned sharply to drill the ball home.

The Nigerian’s four goals have helped Lille who will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season to fourth on the table with after three matches.