Indigenous rapper and YBNL nation boss, Olamide has released a new single titled “Pawon“, Concise News understands.

Olamide made this known on his Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday August 28, after he announced his to his fans to take up ‘pawon challenge’

The record which was produced by CrackerMallo is said to be his fourth official single for the year.

Olamide began pursuing his music career in 2000 and officially released Eni Duro in 2010 under ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes.

In 2011, Baddo released his debut studio album `Rapsodi’ while signed to Coded Tunes.

In 2012, he left Coded Tunes and started his own record label YBNL Nation.

In 2013, Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with `Ciroc.’

Listen to Audio of ‘Pawon’below