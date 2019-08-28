Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

The embattled immediate past Governor of the State, Akinwunmi Ambode has more trouble coming his way as the Lagos State House Assembly has set-up a nine-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the purchase of 820 buses worth N45b by his administration. Chaired by Hon. Fatai Mojeed, other members of the committee are: Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, Hon. Bisi Yusuff, Hon. Afinni Olanrewaju, Hon. Rasheed Makinde, Hon. Yinka Ogundimu, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, Hon Temitope Adewale and Hon Kehinde Joseph.

Police have granted founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Abuja, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo administrative bail. Fatoyinbo’s bail came after hours of questioning by detectives over the allegation of rape levelled against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

The United States (US) on Tuesday disclosed that Nigerians will be paying more for American visa applications, Concise News reports. The US Consulate explained that the increased cost was “reciprocating” the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges American citizens.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he is not scared of going abroad despite threats of attacks on Nigerian politicians by the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News understands. Members of the pro-Biafra group had two weeks ago molested former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, has said that since his appointment, he has been ensuring speedy justice dispensation to rid the institution of corruption. He said his focus had been on reinventing the processes of the judiciary and to provide speedy administration of justice.

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow has faulted claim by the Department of State Services (DSS) that he planned to topple the government of President Mohammadu Burahi with his planned protest. The former presidential candidate, whom the DSS has held after it got a court order to detain him for 45 days in the first instance, categorically denied plotting to topple the government.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was made known via a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, on behalf of the SGF.

One person has been confirmed dead and many seriously injured as a fully-loaded Dangote truck collided with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos on Tuesday morning. Concise News understands that the Dangote truck reportedly skidded off the main carriageway to clash into the bus on the special BRT lane, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the June/July 2019 examination with candidate now able to check theirs, Concise News reports. NECO announced the results in a statement on Tuesday where it noted that 829,787 candidates representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

Nigerian forward Aloy Iheanacho has joined German club Hertha Walheim in the Bundesliga II from Ingolstadt forward, Concise News understands. Concise News learned that the team said Iheanacho is part of 11 new players signed up by the club to boost their squad in the 2019/2020 season after 13 players left.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.