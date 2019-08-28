Next Level: National Assembly Will Not Fail Buhari - Lawan

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan says the 9th National Assembly will support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve a better, prosperous and secure Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Lawan made the declaration at a town hall meeting with members of his constituents in Gashua, Yobe State.

Lawan announced this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi on Wednesday in Abuja.

”We will make sure the 9th National Assembly gives the president the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda in the interest of our people and the country.

“Though there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail,” Lawan told a crowd that welcomed him.

Lawan, however, appealed for patience, noting that there was no perfection in human beings.

”Where we haven’t performed well, I encourage you all to draw our attention to it, and as your representatives, we will work with the president to meet your expectations,” he said.

Lawan announced a donation of N10 million to the victims of the flood incident in his local government area of Bade, pending the intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He assured his constituents in Yobe North that he would strengthen his efforts to meet their expectations.

The country’s number three citizen also announced his decision to double his intervention in the area of education for the poor families by paying the tuition of anyone who secured admission into tertiary institutions.

Insecurity: Change your strategy, NUJ urges Buhari

In related news, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Wednesday in Abuja, called on President Buhari to change the current security strategy in order to stem insecurity in the country.

The National President of NUJ, Christopher Iziguzo, made the call at a town hall meeting on security challenges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting was organised by the NUJ, FCT council, in collaboration with Human Rights Radio, Abuja.

“The President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, should look at the security challenges and try to change the strategy; we seem to be comfortable with one strategy; there is the need for a change.

“Nobody is happy with the security challenges in Nigeria. The primary responsibility of government is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens; government must rise to the occasion.

“I am happy that the FCT Commissioner of Police (Bala Ciroma) is here; and I am sure he and others will unveil ways to ensure the safety of Nigerians,” Iziguzo said.