Some reports are making the rounds that N-Power beneficiaries who register for the Decagon Program 2019 would automatically get kicked out of the scheme, Concise News reports.

In applying for the program, candidates should have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by September 2019. Applications, we understand, closed August 21, 2019.

Recall this online news medium did a fact-finding last week on the message beneficiaries received that N-Power Volunteer Network (NPVN) invites application for Decagon Program 2019 to learn Software engineering and get a chance for a job placement with one of the top organizations that hire from decagon.

We concluded that the email message did not emanate from the office of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

What is the Decagon Program?

An in-person, onsite learning experience that transforms you into a capable software engineer in 6 months.

The program takes care of everything in order to ensure you only focus on learning, thus making you a well-rounded engineer with broad technical knowledge and deep problem solving skills.

This is what you get:

An intensive 6-month full stack development training, at no upfront cost.

During the program, you will get great accommodation within proximity of the training centre, with feeding included.

Brand new laptop, with all necessary professional software installed.

Steady power supply at the training centre and at the residence.

Monthly stipend to meet other basic needs.

After the program, you will get a job placement with one of the amazing organizations that hire from Decagon including: Kobo360, Terragon, Flutterwave, Seamfix, ROAM, Groove, Gokada, Sterling Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank, Opera, Zonetech Park and so on.

Our verdict

Indicating interest in the program would NOT lead to automatic sack from the N-Power scheme.

The Decagon program is only an opportunity.

Softcom is a leading technology solutions company handling N-Power volunteers’ NPVN.

They are collaborating with Decagon to recruit Nigerian youths.

Softcom were the same company that engaged some N-Power volunteers not long ago for DataBeaver as survey field agents. It was like a side job.

As stated above, Decagon Program 2019 is merely a training.

However, upon successful completion of the coaching, and a trainee is lucky enough to get a job through Decagon with one of the top companies that hire from them, definitely, one has to quit N-Power as handlers of the scheme have repeatedly called on those who have secured better jobs to resign from the N-Power scheme.

In fact, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede stated in one of his live chats with volunteers, “as you know we will continue to encourage you to go for job interviews and entrepreneurship.

“But please do so with the full consent of your supervisor so you are not reported as an absconder.”