An Italian automobile accident victim identified as Ignazio Okamoto has died after 31 years of being in coma, Concise News understands.

Ignazio was involved in the accident on March 19, 1988 and was looked after by his parents for 31 years and some months.

According to reports, the 31-year-old suffered a brain haemorrhage at the age of 22 when he involved in the crash.

Ignazio who spent two years in a clinic, was taken home by his parents who tired to bring him back to health until he died at the age of 53 after suffering cardiac arrest.

His mother Marina said: ‘for 31 years we lived cut off from the world. The doctors had told us that he wouldn’t wake up but we cared for him every day, hoping that maybe…’ His father Hector, a 77-year old Mexican with Japanese roots, added: ‘now life has changed.

“The last few nights I slept in Ignazio’s room, even though he is gone, to be near him.’ He said he had left his job in 1990 to look after his son, with Marina working to support the family.