The fate of the 2016 Batch A beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme hangs in the balance as the handlers have not made a decision about their continued stay, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the N-Power of 2016 Batch were the first set of people to get enrolled in the scheme.

They were contracted for a two-year period and was supposed to exit the scheme but the government told them to continue.

In a statement earlier this month, the Federal Government has said it has fixed no date for the exit of the 2016 Batch A of the N-Power scheme, Concise News understands.

There were insinuations in some quarters that the first set of the N-Power beneficiaries will be sacked in August.

The Federal Government under the N-Power programme has empowered more than 11, 000 graduates in Plateau State with N8.94 billion, Concise News reports.

According to the Executive Assistant to Gov. Simon Lalong on Social Investment Program (SIP), Dr Sumaye Hamza Tuesday disclosed this in her opening remarks at a 4-Day Sensitisation Workshop organised for N-Agro beneficiaries in Plateau.

She said the amount did not include N-power Build where skills were provided as well as start-up tools and monthly stipends to over 900 youths.

Nigerians continue to ask when a new registration portal to cater for new N-Power intake will be opened.

Concise News reports that nationals are eager for a new N-Power job opening and they are always asking on the cyber space when the Federal Government of Nigeria will take fresh applications.

The programme, which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said last year will become Africa’s largest post-tertiary job scheme is sought-after. This, due to the unemployment challenge in the continent’s most populous nation.

Following the re-appointment of Afolabi Imoukhuede as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Nigerian President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, congratulatory messages have continue to trickle in for the Edo-born N-Power helmsman.

Concise News reports that the scheme, through its official Twitter handle on Monday wished the technocrat well and described him as ‘a man at the forefront of the N-Power programme.

