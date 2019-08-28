Good day and welcome to the roundup of the latest Biafra world news for today Wednesday August 28th, 2019.

1. Biafra: Court To Declare Nnamdi Kanu Fugitive In UK

Abuja Federal High Court has been asked to declare the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, fugitive in the United Kingdom (UK).

Concise News gathered that the court was also asked to order the arrest and repatriation of the IPOB leader from UK back to Nigeria for his trial in 21 days.

This news medium learned that Donald Okonkwo made the appeal in a suit filed by his counsel, Abiodun Sodiq, on Monday.

Okonkwo also joined the British High Commission in Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively in the case.

2. Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Raises Another Allegation Against Buhari

The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in Japan but Oman, Concise News understands.

Concise News had reported that the Presidency said Buhari is in Japan to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

But in a statement on Tuesday, IPOB claimed Buhari is not in Japan, saying that the pictures and videos of the Nigerian leader in circulation were Photoshop and doctored clips.

“I am ashamed that supposedly reputable media houses and a few other popular newspapers, knowingly or unknowingly allowed themselves to become conduit in the propagation of deliberate falsehood designed to deceive the public into believing that Jubri-Buhari is in Japan when clearly he was in Oman,” IPOB’s Emma Powerful said.

And that’s all for today on the latest Biafra world news from Concise News. More Nigeria and Biafra news are available on this website.