Kogi: Yahaya Bello's Wife Gifts Vulnerable Woman 2-Bedroom Flat

Wife of Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State governor, Rashida Bello has donated a two-bedroom flat to an aged woman living in Adavi Local Government area of the state, Concise News reports.

Mrs. Bello, who made the donation on Wednesday at Ipaku-Eba area of the local government, said that the gesture was in line with the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of the less-privileged.

She promised to do more to alleviate the suffering of women, children and the less-privileged in the society by improving their health and physical well-being.

According to her, the donation is part of the humanitarian services of the Rashida Bello Foundation which is aimed at making a difference in the lives of people in need, especially women, children and the elderly in the society.

Mrs. Bello pledged to continue to uplift the living condition of the vulnerable people in the state, urging Nigerians to always give helping hands to people, especially the aged, and also show love and concern to their neighbours.

The governor’s wife was accompanied to the event by the Commissioner for women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Bolanle Bola-Olorunsaiye, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in Kogi Central Senatorial district.

Reacting to the gift, the recipient, a jubilant Mrs. Salihu Uhuanamo, expressed gratitude to God for using Mrs. Bello to solve her accommodation problem.

She thanked the wife of the governor for the kindness and prayed God to always protect her and the husband, Governor Yahaya.

Nov.16 governorship race: Bello urges APC women to ensure peace in Kogi

In related news, Mrs Bello has called on women stakeholders to ensure a peaceful electoral process in Kogi.

She made the call at the Government House on Tuesday in Lokoja during the meeting of women executives and stakeholders forum drawn from 21 local government areas of the state on how to enhance a rancour-free party primaries for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Mrs Bello urged the women to continue to support the APC-led administration of her husband in its bid to ensure the steady development of the state.

She implored them to advise their husbands and children on the need to embrace peace by shunning all acts capable of breaching the existing peace and harmony in the state during and after the governorship elections.

Bello expressed her gratitude to the APC women for their support during the last general elections,urging them to replicate same in the forthcoming governorship election by supporting the re-election of her husband to enable him to consolidate on “his numerous achievements”.