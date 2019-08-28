Ghanaian actor Sean Paul has alleged that his colleague Majid Michel ventured into pastoral duties because of his perceived poor financial status.

Paul disclosed this while lamenting the poor state of the Ghanaian movie industry during an interview with GHPage

Michel became a minister of God in 2016, when he constantly shared the word of God on his Instagram page.

The top actor, who also goes from one church to another for ministration, was seen performing deliverance that same year.

However, Paul claimed that Michel made a switch so as not to starve his family because of the unavailability of movie roles for him in Ghana and Nigeria.

According to Paul, Ghallywood is dead over lack of foresight and as a result of this Michel is a pastor.