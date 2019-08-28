Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped three students of the faculty of law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria on Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

According to the TheCable, The students are said to be in their final year at the university.

Recall that in April, Mahmood Abubakar, chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter were kidnapped on the road.

Also on August 6, kidnappers killed a Kaduna Living Faith Church Pastor, Jeremiah Omolewa, along Kaduna-Abuja highway

It was learned that the late pastor was returning from Abuja with his wife and his son on Sunday evening when the kidnappers struck and seized them.

The kidnappers, however, demanding N20m ransom on the abducted wife.

More to come…