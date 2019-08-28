FG To Partner Philanthropists, Agencies For Healthcare

The Federal Government has expressed interest to partner with philanthropists and international agencies desirous of supporting healthcare services and human capital developments.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said this in a statement issued by the Assistant Director for Press and Publicity of the ministry, Madam Eunice Akro, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mamora was receiving a team from Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, a humanitarian NGO, geared toward the upliftment of the welfare of the less privileged.

The minister said human development remains one of the critical focus of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said partnerships in this line were welcome and would be of immense benefit to Nigerians.

Mamora also commended the positive efforts of the foundation toward the health sector, particularly now that the country was working toward the attainment of a polio-free certification.

The minister said that such contribution was highly welcomed because the government cannot do it alone.

Offor had earlier stated that the foundation, since inception had demonstrated an interest in key areas, which are in tandem with the aspirations of the present administration in the health sector.

Reports have it that the key areas include polio eradication as well as eradication of river blindness and Onchocerciasis.

According to him, the health challenges had assumed endemic proportion, with present statistics indicating that 32 of the 36 states of the federation were affected.

Offor, however, said that stakeholders were working toward total elimination or drastic reduction of cervical cancer; vaccine-preventable cancer, through the supply of medical consumables consisting of equipment and drugs.

“The effort also includes supply of books to libraries nationwide, thereby facilitating an improved quality of education,” he said.