Dean Saunders, former Liverpool striker, has been sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.

Chester Magistrates’ Court gave the order on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Mirror UK reports that the 55-year-old, who is regular football TV and radio pundit, was stopped on suspicion of drink driving by police in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

The Welshman was also banned from driving for 30 months.

Saunders played for Aston Villa and Derby County, Galatasaray, Benfica, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest before he retired in 2001.

He also coached Chesterfield in 2015 for six months.