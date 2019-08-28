The Nigerian Government has accused Iran of backing Ibrahim El-Zakzaky to make Nigeria an Islamic State, Concise News reports.

El-Zakzaky is the leader of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and recently returned to Nigeria following a botched medical treatment in India.

Concise News learned that the Nigerian government noted this in a counter-affidavit it filed against IMN’s motion challenging the Federal High Court’s order of July 26 proscribing the group.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court who issued the proscription order, on Wednesday, fixed September 11 for the hearing of the motion filed on behalf of the IMN by Mr Femi Falana (SAN).

El-Zakzaky Recounts Detention Experience

El-Zakzaky had noted he had more freedom while in Nigeria after he and wife Zeenat came back to Nigeria from India where they were billed for medical treatment.

The duo returned to Nigeria after they complained about the condition of their treatment in the Asian nation just after three days after flying out.

According to a video sighted by Concise News, El-Zakzaky, during his trip to India, was seen discussing with an unknown official of the Asian country.

He told him he had freedom and lived large while he was in detention in the West Africa country.

“I have been about four years in prison now; a house fully furnished. In fact, our next neighbour was the senate president; a large house,” he said.

“I was free to move about. Similarly, when they moved me to Kaduna I was in the best area – government reserved area. It is a house fully furnished with large bedrooms and I was free.

“I have never been in detention with police there; in fact, the soldiers used to stay outside at the gate. That is what they have been doing. When we came here we were put in prison.

“I will definitely prefer another hospital. I was told that some of the Shi’ite Ulama came and said I should be allowed to be treated in India.”