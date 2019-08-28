The Presidency has alleged that Atiku Abubakar framed ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over the years, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Presidency said this on Tuesday while reacting to a claim by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

Atiku had alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was bent on framing Obasanjo to stop him from criticising the present government.

But a source in the presidency alleged that in the past, Atiku had framed Obasanjo when they served the country from 1999 to 2007.

“When Mr. Atiku Abubakar reflects on some of the things he said of President Obasanjo, he will realize that having framed the former President so well in the past, Obasanjo cannot anymore be framed by anyone, no matter how he tries,” The Nation quoted the source as saying.

“On the unresolved issue of the mismanagement of the Petroleum Trust Development Fund, PTDF under their government, Mr Atiku’s revelation before the Senate was that Obasanjo took N10 billion to kickstart his Third Term campaign.”

It paper added: “This is how the press captured it: “Abuja — The ill-fated third term agenda re-echoed yesterday in Abuja at the public sitting of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) when Vice President Atiku Abubakar alleged that President Olusegun Obasanjo approved the immediate release of N10 billion in the thick of the battle to push the agenda in the National Assembly.”

Atiku Clarifies Donation To OBJ Library

Concise News had reported that Atiku said he gave N50m to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library as a donation.

In a press statement on Monday, Atiku said he was not the only person that make donations to the Library.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Babalele Abdullahi, Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, did not donate any money in cash to the Olusegun Obasanjo Library,” the statement said.

“Yes, he did facilitate a donation of fifty million naira to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, but so did many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state Governors, bankers and captains of industry.

“This is because the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is a non-governmental organisation that plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria, and that should be applauded.”