The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s termination of Rev. Tor Ujah’s appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

According to the government, Concise News gathered that Ujah's sack is in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the NCPC Act.

While reacting to the incident, CAN’s National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Evangelist Samuel Kwamkur, said in an exclusive chat with DAILY POST in Abuja that the umbrella Christian body had no objection to the decision of the President since he exercised his legal rights as entrenched in the NCPC Act.

He, however, urged the President to appoint, as Ujah’s replacement, a substantive Executive Secretary, who would prioritize service while closing the gap between Church and government.

Kwamkur said, “We cannot tell the government that it must appoint this person or remove that individual as the NCPC boss.

“But we can always give our opinion as to our desire that good people be appointed to lead the Commission; people that are ready to serve because some people see the NCPC as a money-making point.

“Such people rather than helping the Church to grow and Christians to build their faith as they visit the Holy Land by creating programmes that will bring the Church together or closer to the government; they increase the gap so that the church will be far from the government. That’s the unfortunate part we have seen some leaders in such capacities play.”

Concise News recalls that in May 2017 the Christian pilgrims from Borno have been urged to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari while in the holy land.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Ujah made the call while bidding the first batch of Christian pilgrims to Israel farewell from the Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday.

“The President, who is in the United Kingdom for a medical checkup, needs your prayers for a speedy recovery to enable him to continue with the good work he has started because you are now traveling to a holy land.”

The journey, which took place at about 1:30 a.m., had 130 pilgrims from Borno.

Good ambassadors

Uja who commended the Borno Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, for sponsoring the 130 pilgrims urged them to be good ambassadors and also warned them against absconding at the holy land.

While urging other northern governors to emulate the gesture, he said the gesture was “to heal a people that unnecessary war had ravaged.”

The secretary praised the governor for his commitment and purpose in spite of the years of security challenges in the state and the entire North East.

He urged the northern governors to give equal treatment to Christians in their land because such was capable of uniting the two religions.

“I want all the northern governors to establish the Christian Pilgrims Commission in their states to make traveling easy for the pilgrims,” he said.