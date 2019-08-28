A former lawmaker Junaid Mohammed has claimed that members of the banned Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) will pay with their bloods if they attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Buhari is in Japan to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

Members of the pro-Biafra group had vowed to attack Buhari during the event and even later claimed that the Nigerian leader is not in Japan but Oman.

However, Junaid who was a Second Republic lawmaker described IPOB’s threat as “shakara.”

He told Daily Independent that the group led by Nnamdi Kanu does not have the means, arms and personnel to carry out their threats.

A former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany was by IPOB members.

The Nigerian government had in 2017 proscribed the pro-Biafra group and described it as a terrorist body.

Its leader Nnamdi Kanu left the country following the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python dance in the same year.

Buhari Not In Japan?

This news medium had earlier published a report where IPOB claimed that President Buhari is not in Japan but Oman, Concise News understands.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOB claimed Buhari is not in Japan, saying that the pictures and videos of the Nigerian leader in circulation were Photoshop and doctored clips.

“I am ashamed that supposedly reputable media houses and a few other popular newspapers, knowingly or unknowingly allowed themselves to become conduit in the propagation of deliberate falsehood designed to deceive the public into believing that Jubri-Buhari is in Japan when clearly he was in Oman,” IPOB’s Emma Powerful said.