The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in Japan but Oman, Concise News understands.

Concise News had reported that the Presidency said Buhari is in Japan to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

But in a statement on Tuesday, IPOB claimed Buhari is not in Japan, saying that the pictures and videos of the Nigerian leader in circulation were Photoshop and doctored clips.

“I am ashamed that supposedly reputable media houses and a few other popular newspapers, knowingly or unknowingly allowed themselves to become conduit in the propagation of deliberate falsehood designed to deceive the public into believing that Jubri-Buhari is in Japan when clearly he was in Oman,” IPOB’s Emma Powerful said.

“This model of governance is now regular and extensive use of fake photo-shopped images and digitally altered videos is the reason why Nigeria can never move forward, becomes a developed nation or be regarded as a civilised country.

“No sane country can function on lies and expect to survive the consequential backlash from the righteous majority.

“What APC and Fulani cabal have done throughout their rule is to entrench the repugnant culture of Oluwale (the home of document forgery is Africa) into Aso Rock.

“They may have succeeded in deceiving their fellow Nigerians but they cannot deceive us Biafrans.”

IPOB had earlier called on its members to attack Buhari during his visit to the Asian nation, just weeks after a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany

The Nigerian government had in 2017 proscribed the pro-Biafra group and described it as a terrorist body.

Its leader Nnamdi Kanu left the country following the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python dance in the same year.