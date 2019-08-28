Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has hit out at a northern elder Dr. Junaid Mohammed for a statement credited to him that ‘IPOB members will pay with their blood if they attempt attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan’, Concise News reports.

Some online news outlets quoted the Second Republic lawmaker as making this statement.

President Buhari is currently in Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) which starts today and ends on Friday in Yokohama.

Kanu had called on his IPOB members to disgrace President Buhari in the Asian country.

Although the Presidency did issue a statement on Monday, stating that ‘no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract President Buhari from the outing’.

Reacting to the supposed Mohammed’s comment, Kanu dared ‘Jubril’ (apparently referring to President Buhari) to make a public appearance in Japan.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday: “Rather than running his mouth like a captured bandit in police custody, Junaid Mohammed should allow Jubril to make a public appearance in Japan, only then will he understand how insanely fanatical we are about Biafra.

“IPOB is not Ohaneze or PANDEF that bow to threats.”

The government of Japan has been leading the TICAD since 1993, co-hosted by United Nations (UN), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank and African Union Commission (AUC).

