The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has claimed he would prove that President Muhammadu “Buhari is dead” in a broadcast, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari is in Japan for a summit with the pro-Biafra group alleging that long dead and replaced by one “Jubril.”

The group had also ordered its members to disgrace Buhari in the Asian nation so that the world would know that an impostor “Jubril” is parading as the country’s leader.

IPOB’s order to molest Buhari has been played down by the Presidency which urged Nigerians to disregard the threats.

The presidency also shared photos of Buhari upon his arrival in Japan but Kanu has alleged that they are photo-shopped.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said he would do a live broadcast on Radio Biafra to prove that Buhari is dead.

“In view of the need to debunk the lies emanating from Aso Rock, I will examine the photos published by @NGRPresident handlers to prove that Buhari is dead,” he tweeted.

He gave the details of the live broadcast on Radio Biafra as follows:

Join me via Radio Biafra FM, App, satellite and online. Date: Aug 28, 2019 Time: 7 pm Biafraland Time.