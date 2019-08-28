Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the threat made to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) by an elder statesman Junaid Mohammed, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that the pro-Biafra group had urged its members to humiliate President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

The Nigerian leader is in the Asian country to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

IPOB’s order to its member followed the group’s assault on a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

While reacting to development, Junaid who was a lawmaker in the Second Republic, threatened that IPOB members will pay with their blood if they touch Buhari.

According to him, the group does not have the power to carry out the threat on Buhari.

But Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted Junaid’s comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, he claimed that the elder statesman’s comment could ignite conflict in the country.

“When it gets to the point that an elderstatesman like Junaid Mohammed talks about shedding the blood of IPOB members you know that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder and that we are on the brink of a terrible conflagration which could be ignited by just one tiny spark,” FFK said.

“I have always had immense respect for Mohammed because he has been consistent in his criticisms of Buhari but let it be clearly understood that an attack on the Igbo will be regarded as an attack on the south.”

He warned that “This is not 1966 and things are very different today. Any attempt to shed the blood of any southerner, for ANY reason, as a consequence of ANY plot or grand northern design will have catastrophic consequences.

“Violence and the shedding of innocent blood is not the way forward and the narrative of violence, homicide and murder has no place in a civilised society.

“We can agree to disagree on issues and we may not even like one another but we should rule out threats of murder, mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide in all our discussions and debates and we should renounce and condemn them.

“You do not plan to kill those you disagree with. Only animals behave like that. I urge Junaid Mohammed to withdraw his statement and to join the rest of us in renouncing violence and bloodshed.”