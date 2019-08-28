Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has said that it was time Frodd became mature in relating with other people, Concise News understands.

Conversing with Elozonam, Tacha lamented Frodd’s frame of mind in the ‘pepper dem’ house.

According to Tacha, the banker has a habit of backbiting.

She said, “Frodd needs to check himself at this stage in his life. If everybody has a problem with you, in particular, that means the problem is from you.

“Everyone has grown in the house except him, the problem is not with the people but with him.

“That was the reason I went all out with him the other day, If Frodd has an issue with you, he would rather say it at your back with someone else than confront you.”