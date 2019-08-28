BBNaija 2019: See Jackye's Description Of Tacha

Ex-BBNaija 2019 housemate Jackye has described ‘Instagram queen’ Tacha as a walking- time bomb, Concise News reports.

Speaking with the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Jackye expressed her dislike for Tacha.

Asked about the hardest part of being in the house, Jackye said, “the fact that i could not escape from some kain energy, I tried to avoid certain people like Tacha.”

According to Jackye, Tacha has a bad energy that keeps people away from her.

She said, “i never saw her as kind of person you will have a conversation with and it won’t go the other way, i perceived her to be a time bomb that you can just light fire on and it’ll just blow.”

Recall that over time fans and ‘pepper dem’ housemates have described Tacha as a rude and saucy lady who has zero tolerance for insults.

Jackye also addressed her relationship with Mike, saying he was just a “physical big brother”.

She was evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday, August 25, for having the lowest number of votes.