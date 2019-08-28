Popular blogger, Lauraboxx has revealed how one of the most talked about Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Venita lived her life before joining the ‘pepper dem’gang, Concise News reports.

According to Lauraboxx, Venita was allegedly into sales of self-made bed sheets to make ends meet as a result of her poor financial status.

This is coming after a Twitter user identified as @AuntyLes showed her support for the actress who according to her was starting to come to limelight again.

@AuntyLes tweeted “Actually voting for Venita cos coming for this show was a way of starting over for her. It takes courage for someone everybody considers a celeb to actually audition just so she can be in the limelight again….”

Responding to the tweet, Laurasboxx said “And make money because right now she has no shingbai. She started selling bedsheets that she sews herself.”

Venita joined the ‘pepper dem’ gang on July 30.