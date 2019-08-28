Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

It appears Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi has found another companion since the eviction of her better half, Gedoni, Concise News reports. Gedoni’s journey in the house ended on Sunday, August 25, for having one of the lowest number of votes.

Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Gedoni has made some revelations about sexual activities with Khafi, hours after his eviction from the house, Concise Newsreports Gedoni’s journey in the ‘pepper dem’ house ended during Sunday’s live eviction show, after finishing second to the housemate with the least vote.

Just evicted housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Gedoni has opened up on the kind of relationship that existed between himself and Venita, Concise News reports. Speaking during a chat with the show host, Ebika Obi-Uchendu on Monday August 26, Gedoni said he felt nothing for Venita.

Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Gedoni has spoken on his reactions after host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called his name as the person who had the second to the least vote on Sunday, August 26. After his name was called, Gedoni surprisingly went on his knees, appearing to be a sign of appreciation, an action that passed several messages to fans and housemates.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd was left dumbfounded on Monday, August 26, when Esther gave him a shocking response as they conversed. The duo were on the couch as they had a conversation on what will happen when the show ended.

Frodd, a contestant in the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has again been spotted washing the belongings of his lover, Esther. He had severally told Esther that he had serious interest in her and ready to do anything.

After getting second strike from Biggie, controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has vowed to be of good conducts, Concise News reports. Tacha, while speaking with Sir Dee on Monday, said she had realised her faults and promised to remain calm till the end of the show.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.