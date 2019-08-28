BBNaija 2019: Gedoni Messages Khafi (Video)

Just evicted housemate of the “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija, Ekpata Gedoni has sent a love message to his inhouse girlfriend, Khafi Kareem.

Recall that the 31-year-old Gedoni was evicted alongside Jackye from the ongoing reality TV show on Sunday after scoring the lowest votes.

He maintained a cool personality for most of his stay in the Big Brother House but generated much discussion due to his romance with the London Metropolitan Police, and the love triangle he struck with Venita.

Although, they both have issues to clarify as Gedoni always fail to defend Khafi whenever issues about Venita are been raised just as same happened on Sunday when questioned by Ebuka.

With a lot of issues not clarified between Khafi and the fashion designer, she was captured shedding tears alone at the garden after Gedoni was sent packing.

In the message he sent, he apologised to her and made it known that it is a certainty that he truly loves her.

Khafi has now found comfort with a teddy bear whenever she goes to bed.

See video: