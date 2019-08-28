Curvy housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 edition, Mercy has described Frodd’s love for Esther as one that is uncommon, Concise News understands.

Chatting with Diane as they talked about the Frodster’s relationship while in the kitchen on Tuesday August 27, Mercy who seemed unconvinced about the couple did not fail to express her doubts.

In the past few days, the lovers have shocked their fans and housemates with their sudden intimacy, after Esther turned down Frodd’s love request earlier.

Reacting to the portrayal of couple goals by Frodd and Esther, Mercy said “Esther is acting just to be seen around him always”

Stating that she is not pleased seeing Esther toy with Frodd’s heart, Mercy said “Frodd is love, his type of love is too rare,”

She added that Esther does not deserve Frodd’s pure love.

While Diane consented to Mercy’s observation, she revealed how shocked she was to see Esther move to Frodd quickly and has recently been hanging around him frequently.

Diane said, “Esther thinks that being in a relationship will get her more fans outside the House because she thinks the audience will appreciate couples more.”

Watch video below