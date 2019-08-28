Bayelsa Guber Poll: APC Shifts Primary To New Date

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship primaries in Bayelsa State from August 29 to August 31st.

The change of date was contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom.

In the letter, the party said the shift was caused by planning and logistic reasons and apologized for inconveniences the development could cause the commission.

The letter said: “We wish to advise that due to planning and logistic reasons, we have rescheduled the conduct of our primary election in respect of the Bayelsa State Governorship election to now hold on Saturday, 31st August, 2019.

“While apologising for any inconveniences in your arrangements, please accept the assurances of our highest regards”.

However, the letter kept mum on the controversial issue of whether the party would adopt direct or indirect mode of conducting the primaries.

It has been a contending issue between party leaders and aspirants who are divided on mode of primaries with some pushing for direct and others insisting on indirect.