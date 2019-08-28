Asa Unveils Video Of 'Good Things'
Asa New Song Titled Good Thing

Nigerian French singer, songwriter, and recording artist Asa comes through with the video of her single titled “Good Thing”.

Concise News understands that the song preaches that one never know a good thing until it is lost.

She further preaches that one must not take opportunities for granted and let them go eventually

Watch Video:

Read Lyrics:

Over waiting for you
This plane is leaving without you
‘Cause I am too fly for this
And I have no time for this
I’m not afraid to be honest
I’m not afraid to be on my own
And I am so fine with this
So I’ll be good in no time

You never knew a good thing
Coulda had a good thing
Until you lose a good thing
You never know a good thing

Guess you thought you knew me
Guess you thought I had broken wings
But I am too fly for that
So I’ll be good in no time

You never knew a good thing
Coulda had a good thing
Until you lose a good thing
You never know a good thing

(Ni ni ni ni la la la) Hey
(Hey!) Ka ku lu fun o
(Ni ni ni ni la la la) Oh
Ka ku lu fun o
(Hey!) Ka ku lu fun o
(Ni ni ni ni la la la) Oh
Ka ku lu fun o

Over waiting for you
This plane is leaving without you
‘Cause I am too fly for this
So I’ll be good in no time