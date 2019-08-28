Asa Unveils Video Of 'Good Things'

Nigerian French singer, songwriter, and recording artist Asa comes through with the video of her single titled “Good Thing”.

Concise News understands that the song preaches that one never know a good thing until it is lost.

She further preaches that one must not take opportunities for granted and let them go eventually

Watch Video:

Read Lyrics:

Over waiting for you

This plane is leaving without you

‘Cause I am too fly for this

And I have no time for this

I’m not afraid to be honest

I’m not afraid to be on my own

And I am so fine with this

So I’ll be good in no time

You never knew a good thing

Coulda had a good thing

Until you lose a good thing

You never know a good thing

Guess you thought you knew me

Guess you thought I had broken wings

But I am too fly for that

So I’ll be good in no time

You never knew a good thing

Coulda had a good thing

Until you lose a good thing

You never know a good thing

(Ni ni ni ni la la la) Hey

(Hey!) Ka ku lu fun o

(Ni ni ni ni la la la) Oh

Ka ku lu fun o

(Hey!) Ka ku lu fun o

(Ni ni ni ni la la la) Oh

Ka ku lu fun o

Over waiting for you

This plane is leaving without you

‘Cause I am too fly for this

So I’ll be good in no time