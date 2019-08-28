Nine governorship aspirants out of the 16 screened to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Kogi State have been approved by the National Working Committee of the party.

The party made this known in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Issa-Onilu said that the NWC of the party took the decision after deliberating on the report of screening and appeal committees for the party’s Kogi governorship aspirants.

Concise News understands that the primary election of the party in the state will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The statement read: “After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary. Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.

“Those cleared by the NWC are Governor Yahaya Bello, Hadiza Ibrahim, Yahaya Audu, Sani Abdullahi, Abubakar Bashir, Danlami Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi and Blessing Ekele.

“The aspirants who are not cleared are Prof. Mohammed Onaili, Usman Jibrin, Mustapha Mona Audu, Rukkaya Ibrahim, Gen. Patrick Akpa, Babatunde Irukera, and Muhammed Audu.”

Concise News had reported that the Screening Committee had approved four aspirants out of the 16 aspirants that have indicated interests in participating in the state governorship election on Nov. 16.

The committee announced the approval in a report issued in Abuja on Monday at the end of the screening exercise.

Signed by Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the chairman of the committee, the committee said that other aspirants approved are Mr Abubakar Bashir, Ekele Aishat Blessing and Rep. Hassan Abdullahi.

The 13 male aspirants bought expression of interest and nomination forms at N22.5 million each, while three female aspirants purchased it at N11.25 million each.

Reports has it that the total income realised from the sale of forms was about N327 million.