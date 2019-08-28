More than 200 vessels now berth at the Warri Ports, Delta, according to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

NPA Managing Director Hadiza Usman said this on Monday during a Stakeholders Forum at the Warri Ports.

The forum was put together at the instance of the visiting Chairman NPA Board of Directors Emmanuel Adesoye who was on an on-the-spot assessment tour of the port facilities.

Speaking at the event, the NPA boss who was represented by Rufai Mohammed, said the development has increased economic activities in Warri.

According to her, this was possible due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to dredging the escravos channel.

She reiterated government’s determination to improving economic activities in the ports, noting that more dredging was being carried out to accommodate bigger vessels in the Warri ports.

“Only the regime of President Buhari has embarked on the dredging of the Warri ports,” she said.

In addition, she pleaded with stakeholders like host communities to continue to maintain the existing peace in the area.

On his part, Adesoye said there have been tremendous improvement in facilities compared to what was on the ground in 2016 when he last visited the port.

Adesoye revealed that he visited to have an on-the-spot assessment of the work done so far by the port since November 2016.

“The current challenge is about the issue of dredging the channels in the port, particularly the terminals,” he added.

“We are already taking action concerning it. So, there is no problem. No time frame, but we are on it.”

Furthermore, “The number of ships has increased significantly and revenue has gone up.

“That is what happens when there is unity among stakeholders, management and the communities.”